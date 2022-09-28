Jennifer Aniston Evokes Casual ‘Cool Girl’ Style in a Grey Knit Sweater & Oxfords While Filming ‘The Morning Show’ at NYC Beach

Jennifer Aniston was snapped alongside Jon Hamm in a casual outfit while filming “The Morning Show” in Coney Island, New York today. Taking a walk down the pier, Aniston wore a grey long-sleeve pullover sweater, which she wore overtop a black tee that peeked out from under the knitwear.

The former “Friends” star paired her cold weather wears with dark wash denim jeans. Aniston wore her regular glasses perched on the neckline of her top and traded them in for aviator-style sunglasses in tan with olive green lenses. The producer further accessorized with a few chunky gold accent rings that offered her ensemble a bit of sparkle. Aniston’s iconic dirty blond locks were windswept, her strands set in a deep part.

Jennifer Aniston filming ‘The Morning Show’ in Coney Island New York. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Paired with dark green and blue argyle socks, the Aveeno ambassador laced up shiny black leather oxfords with prominent pointed toes. Unlike normal oxfords, the footwear Aniston sported was fitted with block heels around two to three inches tall.

Often made of leather, oxfords are dressy shoes that were first popularized in the 1950, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. The shoe style is fastened to the feet with laces and are usually worn for formal events. Oxfords can be unisex and have become a popular cold weather shoe. The shoe has been seen on every celebrity in every style from the likes of Gigi Hadid to Kourtney Kardashian.

Jennifer Aniston filming ‘The Morning Show’ in Coney Island New York. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

