Jennifer Aniston Borrows ‘Friends’ Dress in Hilarious LolaVie Video With Benny Drama

Fans of “Friends” noticed something familiar about a dress that Jennifer Aniston recently wore.

The actress posted to her Instagram showing behind-the-scenes moments from a video shoot promoting her haircare line, LolaVie. While on set, Aniston wore a flowy dress pulled from the archives — 2001 to be exact. Her costar, Courteney Cox wore the dress as Monica Gellar on the popular sitcom and fans were quick to notice. The floral dress features a V-neckline, black lace trim and cap sleeves. And over 20 years later, it’s clearly standing the test of time.

Aniston partnered up with comedian Benito Skinner, otherwise known as Benny Drama, to create a prank video with her haircare line. In the video, Benny reprised his popular character Jenni, dubbed the “TMI hairstylist.” In the video, customers think they are getting haircuts by renowned LA stylist Chris McMillan at his studio, only to be surprised by Jenni, who will now be cutting their hair. Jenni, of course, used LolaVie products on her clients.

Whether she’s borrowing from old friends or from her own closet, Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style. Her every day pieces often include neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Chloe, Clergerie and Armani over the years.

