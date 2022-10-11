Jennifer Aniston Gets Foot Scrub & Relaxes in Suede Slip-Ons on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Set

Jennifer Aniston shared a slideshow with videos and photos from the filming set of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”

“Almost halfway through filming season 3 of ‘The Morning Show.’ Sneak peek,” she captioned on Sunday.

In the post, Aniston gave her followers a lesson on properly caring for your feet when prepping for a spray tan.

The actress can be seen wrapped up in a black robe, holding her leg propped up in a sink while a staff member scrubs her foot trying to remove the tanning spray mark. “Note to self. Hands and feet you must lotion before spray tanning,” said the actress.

The subsequent imagery saw Aniston cozied up on a couch in a dark green suit consisting of an oversized blazer and matching fitted trousers. On her feet, the Emmy Award-winner wore tan suede slippers with cream-colored faux fur lining the lip of the warm slip-ons. The cozy footwear, while not exactly practical, surely aided in Aniston’s comfort. Along with the slippers, she sported silver-framed glasses that made the producer look sharp.

Another image in the set pictured Aniston sitting in what looked like a golf cart wearing a helmet and large goggles dressed in a simple black knit sweater and crisp white collar combo, which she wore alongside a gold chain necklace.

The actress showed her followers everything from dogs jumping on command, selfies and blurry scenery of the pier lit up on Cony Island at night.

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim, and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince, and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly approachable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo sandals, Christian Louboutin, and Saint Laurent pumps. She has also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges, and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe, and Armani from time to time.

PHOTOS: See more of Jennifer Aniston’s best shoe style moments.