Jennifer Aniston Picks Out Christmas Tree in Gray Wool Coat With Matching Knit Pants & Comfy Shoes

Jennifer Aniston is kicking off December with the holiday spirit.

The “Friends” alum posted a photo to her Instagram page today in which she attempted to hug a large pine tree as she shopped for a Christmas tree. In the subsequent photos from the post, she showed off a wooden reindeer decoration.

For the occasion, Aniston wore a gray coat. Her long wool jacket featured a slit up the center back. She added to the outfit with a pair of gray knit pants, matching her coat. The pants featured a ribbed material, providing extra coziness.

Though Aniston’s footwear wasn’t fully visible, the “We’re the Millers” actress slipped into a pair of light gray comfy shoes with a suede finish.

Aniston’s shoe style ranges from high-end heels to casual sneakers. For red carpet appearances, she’s worn stylish strappy sandals and towering pumps by Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. While off-duty, she’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Chloe, Clergerie and Armani over the years.

Jennifer Aniston at Apple’s “The Morning Show” Exclusive Sneak Peek Preview Screening, at Paley Center for Media in New York. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style. Her everyday pieces often include neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. She’s also spotted on set often, most recently while shooting “The Morning Show” in Brooklyn, NY. She wore a large full-length dark blue coat which she wore over a black tee and navy blue slacks earlier this fall while filming the Apple TV+ series earlier in the fall.

