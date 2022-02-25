Jennifer Aniston Showcases Her Cozy Style With Shearling Boots While Filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston opted for a comfortable and casual look while out in Paris on Friday. The actress was spotted on the set of her new film, “Murder Mystery 2,” which is the second installment to her and Adam Sandler’s Netflix film franchise.

Jennifer Aniston on the set of Murder Mystery 2 in Paris, on February 25th, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The “Friends” alum hit the pavement in a cozy black coat that she wore over a vibrant red dress. Her frock included a risky thigh-high side slit. She kept her legs warm with sheer tights and covered her face with a black mask. Aniston’s famous blond tresses were twisted into an updo with a few face-framing strands left out. She accessorized her look with dainty gold earrings and carried her cellphone in her hand.

Jennifer Aniston spotted on the set of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris on February 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Aniston in Ugg boots on the set of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris on February 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the “Just Go With It” actress slipped into a pair of black shearling boots. The timeless silhouette was complete with black fur at the top and gold side zippers.

Aniston is known for having an incomparable style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is equally as stylish, often including strappy sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

