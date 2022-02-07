Jennifer Aniston Debuts New Haircut With Bangs While Dressed in Chic Floral Robe With Adam Sandler for ‘Murder Mystery 2’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston showed us a behind-the-scenes look on set of the “Murder Mystery 2” with her good friend and co-star Adam Sandler.

The two actors posed for photos snuggled close together with the seascape as their backdrop in new images shared today to both of their Instagram accounts. Aniston looked very tropical, dressed in a Fleur Du Mal robe with a floral rose print. The actress wore a cami or bralette under the robe for an added layer. For bottoms, Aniston donned some white cotton shorts, further accessorizing with some black sunnies. Along with the outfit, Aniston revealed a new haircut with bangs for her role in the comedy’s sequel.

In the post made to Instagram, Aniston shared a video of life on set filled with dancing and merrymaking with cast and crew alike all busting out in dance and song. In the video, Sandler can be seen throwing up a peace sign to the camera in a blue polo and black sunglasses. The post reads, “Back to work with my buddy #MurderMystery2.”.

Sandler stood by her side with a grin from ear to ear. The “50 First Dates” comedian also wore sunglasses and a pink and white striped polo with cream-colored bottoms. The pair truly encapsulated the theme of the movie, sincerely looking like a couple on vacation. Both outfits are simple and breezy, perfect for long days in the sun and onset.

Aniston manages a look that’s classic with an interesting addition of a floral. Like their personalities both parties clearly opted for casual comfort, spending their days lounging away seaside, toes in the sand.

