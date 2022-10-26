Jennette McCurdy Channels the ’80s in Sequin Bustier Top & 5-Inch Heels at Time 100 Next Gala

Jennette McCurdy attended the Time 100 Next Gala at Second Floor in New York City on Oct. 25. The former Nickelodeon star was one of this year’s honorees for her bestselling book “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

For the event, the author wore a pink sequin tube top that featured ruched detailing. She paired the sparkling top with a satin cream high-low skirt that had an outline flower pattern. The two-piece set is from the designer brand Azzi & Osta. This floral design was part of their Series 8 ready-to-wear collection, which was inspired by the ’80s glamour and vibrant colors.

Jennette McCurdy attends the Time100 Next at Second on Oct. 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

McCurdy opted for Nicole Rose diamond oval hoops which she paired with a matching choker that sat on top of another solid black choker. She added a few more sparkling details with a set of silver rings. To match her embellished top, she paired the look with a pink acrylic Edie Parker clutch with a gold clasp.

Jennette McCurdy attends the Time100 Next at Second on Oct. 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

For her footwear, the childhood actress went with a pair of black Steve Madden closed-toe heels. These $96.97 pumps added height to the look with a double platform sole. The 5-inch pumps also featured an ankle strap with a gold-toned buckle and a satin finish.

A closer look of Jennette McCurdy’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

McCurdy’s stunning look was created by Ariel Tunnell who also works with Taylor Swift, Stephanie Beatriz, and Rachel Bloom.

The bestselling author kept her dirty blond locks in a low ponytail with her bangs faced forward giving attention to her minimal makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a nude lip. Makeup artist Meredith Baraf created the look for McCurdy. She has also worked with stars like Brooke Shields, Lea Michele, and Katharine Foster.

The Time 100 Next Gala is Time magazine’s celebration of their annual list of the most influential people in fields like entertainment, politics, and medicine. Other stars were honored including Keke Palmer, Machine Gun Kelly, and SZA who also performed at the gala.

