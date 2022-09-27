Jennette McCurdy Discusses Memoir on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ in Leather Jacket, Accordion Skirt and Platform Sneakers

Jennette McCurdy wore mixed trends and classic pieces while talking with Drew Barrymore.

The author stopped by “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to discuss her new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Her book goes into detail on McCurdy’s upbringing as a child actor and how she began to heal after her mother passed. While on the show, McCurdy wore a cropped black leather jacket paired with a black pleated skirt from Alice + Olivia. Her jacket featured a folded collar and a belted hem. Under her jacket, she wore a black crop top with a green and white band across the bottom hem. McCurdy completed her look with drop earrings, rings and a thick silver bracelet from David Yurman.

The former Nickelodeon actress added serious height to her frame with a pair of platform shoes. She wore a pair of white sneakers with green detailing. Her green laces tied in the green from her top perfectly. The thick soles of her shoes added up to at least two inches. While platform soles have been popular for a bit now, the resurgence of early 2000s style solidified platform sneakers back into mainstream culture. The retro silhouette was seen all over fall ’20 runways, including those of Prada, Miu Miu and Gucci.

McCurdy has been showing off her style a bit as she promotes her new book, and she’s recently donned both leather and platform sneakers. While heading to “Good Morning America,” she wore an oversized white button down with a black cropped sweater on top, paired with black leather shorts and black leather thigh-high boots. Before that, she appeared on “The Daily Show” wearing a pink sweater vest with black latex pants and white chunky platform sneakers.