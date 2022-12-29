Jenna Ortega Serves Casual Style in Adidas Samba Sneakers at Bookstore With Gideon Adlon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenna Ortega looked casual as she browsed the shelves of a bookstore yesterday. The “Wednesday” star spent time with friend and fellow actress Gideon Adlon, who shared a photo of her on Instagram.

Ortega was spotted wearing a gray long-sleeve sweater top which she paired with black pants. The actress accessorized with a cream-colored graphic tote inspired by “The Monkey Wrench Gang,” a novel written by Edward Abbey in 1975, and a pair of black headphones.

Jenna Ortega browsing through a bookstore on Dec. 28, 2022.

The former Disney Channel star completed the casual look with a pair of black Adidas Samba OG shoes. The leather sneakers featured a dark gray sole and a lace-up closure. As usual, the brand’s shoes featured the infamous 3 white stripes trademark on the sides of the shoe.

The iconic soccer shoes were originally released in 1950 and quickly gained attention as soccer players used the grippy sole to train in cold weather. Since then, other groups of athletes, especially skaters, have used them for training or competing purposes.

Adidas Samba OG CREDIT: Adidas

The last time we saw the actress was visiting the set of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” wearing a sheer Dolce & Gabbana Dress and 5-inch heels.

Since Netflix’s “Wednesday” release, Ortega has been seen on numerous occasions channeling the gothic character during red carpet events. She channeled a dark bride in a black Versace gown and 6-inch heels for the show’s premiere back in November. Ortega has been working with stylist Enrique Melendez for the past few months navigating this new style.

The comedy horror series tells the story of the daughter of the infamous Addams Family as she attempts to navigate her way through Nevermore Academy and her emerging psychic abilities. The “Fallout” star was accompanied on-screen by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán. In just a month from releasing, the comedy horror series has become the 2nd most-watched show on the streaming platform.

