Jenna Ortega Takes Gothic Style to New Heights in 5-Inch Heels With Sheer Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Metal Corset Belt on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jenna Ortega stopped by NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. The actress talked about her viral dance scene in Netflix’s “Wednesday” and brought gothic style to the show in a Wednesday Addams-inspired ensemble.

Jenna Ortega in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” which aired on Dec. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Clad in Dolce & Gabbana, Ortega’s ensemble consisted of a daring black sheer collared long-sleeve dress, which was layered atop plain black undergarments for extra coverage.

Adding an edgy touch, the “You” actress sported a metal corset belt with locks keys also from Dolce & Gabanna. Ortega fastened on a black tie tucked behind her silver belt and sported a snazzy new shag haircut for her talk show appearance. Much like her outfit, Ortega’s makeup was grungy and black.

When it comes to footwear, Ortega is a longtime fan of sky-high platforms. For her interview with Fallon, she slipped into black platform pumps with heels reaching at least 5 inches in height. The soaring pair was fitted with thick platform soles and a glossy finish. The extra height streamlined Ortega’s look.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in a range of colors and heel heights from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

“Wednesday” tells the story of the beloved Addams Family, specifically Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Ortega is accompanied on-screen by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci among others. The television show based on the beloved movie franchise is now available to stream on Netflix.

