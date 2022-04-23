Jenna Dewan Embraces Flower Power in ’60s-Inspired Mini Dress & Buckled Sandals for Baby2Baby Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When not on the red carpet, Jenna Dewan is noted for her casual-cool Cali-chic style. Whether she’s running errands or giving back to her community, the star knows how to turn looks — even if that’s not the focus of the day. And her most recent appearance at an LA charity event was no exception.

Jenna Dewan attends Baby2Baby’s Mother’s Day Distribution Event Presented By ByHeart & Paul Mitchell on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Dewan dressed in her retro-inspired best for the event put on by non-profit Baby2Baby yesterday. As an ambassador for the organization, Dewan distributed diapers, formula, hygiene items, clothing, groceries and more to low-income mothers in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate Mother’s Day. The 41-year-old actress was joined by Zoe Saldana, Behati Prinsloo and Desi Perkins for the give-back event.

For her charitable appearance, Dewan wore a retro-inspired long sleeve shift dress by the brand With Jéan in a bold blue flower print. The sheer dress, which is called the Kenny Dress in the print Viola Bloom, retails for $290. The actress paired the casual ’60s-inspired dress with two-strap tan mule heeled sandals, which featured a chunky buckle detail on the top strap.

Jenna Dewan attends Baby2Baby’s Mother’s Day Distribution Event Presented By ByHeart & Paul Mitchell on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Detail of Jenna Dewan’s sandals at Baby2Baby’s Mother’s Day Distribution Event Presented By ByHeart & Paul Mitchell on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Dewan kept her makeup simple for the outdoor event, adding a touch of blue eyeshadow to her otherwise low-key glam. The actress wore her long brown locks down in loose waves, accentuating the casual yet put-together nature of her completed look.

Dewan posted snaps from the Mother’s Day event on her Instagram, saying she was grateful for the chance to help mothers who have been impacted by the pandemic. Dewan is a mother to two children herself, a daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum and a son with her finance Steve Kazee.

