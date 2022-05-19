Jenna Dewan Celebrates New DSW Collection Edit in Blazer Mini Dress & $60 Crystal Bow Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenna Dewan’s party look was both glam and affordable.

The actress and dancer celebrated the launch of her new curated collection with DSW on Tuesday night in LA. The partnership was announced in April with an array of glamorous, sporty and bohemian shoes for a range of occasions from brands like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, Adidas and more.

Dewan celebrating her DSW edit on May 17. CREDIT: STEFANIE KEENAN

Dewan wore a black blazer mini dress for the dinner party. The dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and silver chunky chain detailing. She added more glam touches with a thin necklace as well as a few sparkling rings.

Dewan celebrating her DSW edit on May 17. CREDIT: STEFANIE KEENAN

She wore one of the shoes from her new collection to the party in a pair of Kelly & Katie’s Blaken Pump in the silver colorway. The heels featured a pointed toe, an ankle strap and a sparkly crystal bow across the toe for a bit of extra pizazz. The heels reached just over 3 inches in height. These shoes are available on DSW’s website for $60 and are also available in pink, blue and black.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

When it comes to her personal style, the “Step Up” actress loves casual footwear like New Balance sneakers, Rothy’s ballet flats and Ancient Greek Sandals. The actress also knows how to switch it up for a red carpet outing, ranging from Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals.