Jenna Dewan Takes a Risk in Extreme-Slit Dress & Invisible Heels at Vanity Fair & Lancôme’s Pre-Oscars Party

Jenna Dewan attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Jenna Dewan made her way to the red carpet on Thursday at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s pre-Oscars party in LA with fiance Steve Kazee in a glamorous see-through gown.

The event honors the year’s standout performances, and the artists and storytellers paving the way to Hollywood’s future. Star-studded guests included Kate Beckinsale, Amanda Seyfried, Dylan O’Brien, and many more.

Dewan stood by Kazee’s side wearing a black and silver gown with peekaboo mesh just below the bust. The dress from David Koma’s spring 2022 RTW collection also featured a high side slit, marrying together the sparkles that reside on the stars hip with the rest of the gown. Dewan opted for sparkling crystal earrings and a smokey gray wash across the lids to complete the look.

The “Step It Up” actress delivered Hollywood glam with an edgy spin with mesh cutouts, which is one of her favorite silhouettes, and a bold high side slit. Embracing the sparkling theme, Dewan complemented her outfit with clear sandal heels with crystal embellishments on the strap. The shoe is simple, offering up a nude illusion like the gown Dewan wears with some eye-catching shine.

Meanwhile, Kazee dons a simple suit and black tie combo with studded black dress shoes. The pair look sharp, ready for a night among other stylish stars.

