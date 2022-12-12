Jenna Dewan Slips Into Figure Skates & Jeans at Disney on Ice With Daughter Everly Tatum

Jenna Dewan posed with Mickey Mouse for a photo at Disney On Ice’s “Road Trip Adventures” at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. Other stars were in attendance including Amanda Kloots and Justin Baldoni.

The “Step Up” actress, who was accompanied by her daughter Everly Tatum at the event, wore a white ribbed top and paired it with a black fur jacket. She added classic jeans to the look which she fastened with a black leather belt with a silver-toned buckle. Dewan kept it simple with the accessories opting for a pair of silver-toned hoops.

Amanda Kloots and son Elvis, Justin Baldoni and kids Maxwell and Maiya, Jenna Dewan and daughter Evie, and guests pose with Donald Duck as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 09, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Feld Entertainm

The “Rookie” actress kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style which complimented her glowing makeup that featured a glossy lip. Dewan has a consistent glam team consisting of makeup artist Tonya Brewer and hairstylist Cherilyn Farris. The beauty duo has also worked on Chrissy Teigen, Maddie Ziegler, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The dancer slipped off her shoes for a pair of skates to take the ice. However, she most likely slipped on a pair of sleek pumps or casual sneakers for the show. For red carpet appearances, Dewan is known for gravitating towards 5 to 6-inch stilettos from designer labels like Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin which she pairs with sleek blazers or fitted gowns. When off-duty running errands, the actress slips into casual sneakers from affordable brands like Nike and New Balance.

Jenna Dewan poses with Mickey Mouse as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Feld Entertainm

Dewan often works with Brad Goreski to create her show-stopping looks. He also works with Sarah Hyland, Cindy Crawford, and Kaley Cuoco. The stylist also dressed her in a romantic white dress and sparkling sandals for the Baby2Baby Gala in November.

Dewan has stayed a consistent figure in the fashion realm with her long-term partnership with the activewear brand Danskin. The brand ambassador has worked with the company since 2016. Since then, she has since released a dance-leisure capsule collection that is built to move with women in every activity they do.

