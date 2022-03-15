×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jenna Dewan Disco Dances in Bold Red Dress & Sparkling Heels for ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Tribute in ‘Step Into the Movies’

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
JENNA DEWAN
January 2020
October 2019
May 2019
May 2019
View Gallery 24 Images

Jenna Dewan joined a colorful cast of characters is a bold red gown and bedazzled dance shoes.

The actress and dancer partnered with Derek Hough to re-create a dance scene from 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” donning their best disco-inspired looks for the occasion. Dewan wore a form-fitting dress that had a thigh-high slit, allowing for the actress’ enhanced mobility alongside Hough.

Jenna Dewan in STEP INTOÉTHE MOVIES WITH DEREK AND JULIANNE HOUGH.
Jenna Dewan in “Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.”
CREDIT: ABC/Eric McCandless
Jenna Dewan in STEP INTOÉTHE MOVIES WITH DEREK AND JULIANNE HOUGH.
Jenna Dewan in “Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.”
CREDIT: ABC/Eric McCandless

Dewan donned gold jewelry and had her hair styled with volume and cascading curls to match the vibe of the ’70s.

She coordinated the look with strappy gold sandals set on a small heel, of which its practical height offered stable movement. The shoe came with sparkling crystal embellishments on the upper and along the crisscross straps that reached above her ankles.

STEP INTO…THE MOVIES WITH DEREK AND JULIANNE HOUGH - In anticipation of the 94th Oscars® airing on ABC, March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT, Emmy® Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” The special, featuring a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends who will be announced at a later date, premieres SUNDAY, MARCH 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)JENNA DEWAN
Jenna Dewan re-creates a dance scene in “Saturday Night Fever” for “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.”
CREDIT: ABC
STEP INTO…THE MOVIES WITH DEREK AND JULIANNE HOUGH - In anticipation of the 94th Oscars® airing on ABC, March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT, Emmy® Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” The special, featuring a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends who will be announced at a later date, premieres SUNDAY, MARCH 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)JENNA DEWAN, DEREK HOUGH
Jenna Dewan re-creates a dance scene in “Saturday Night Fever” for “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.”
CREDIT: ABC

“Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough,” includes a roster of talent reimagining classic dance scenes in film, including Kevin Bacon, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana DeBose, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley and John Stamos. It airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

STEP INTO…THE MOVIES WITH DEREK AND JULIANNE HOUGH - In anticipation of the 94th Oscars® airing on ABC, March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT, Emmy® Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” The special, featuring a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends who will be announced at a later date, premieres SUNDAY, MARCH 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)JENNA DEWAN, DEREK HOUGH
Jenna Dewan re-creates a dance scene in “Saturday Night Fever” for “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.”
CREDIT: ABC

Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Hough and his sister Julianne Hough are re-creating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.

See Dewan’s style through the years.

uin Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad