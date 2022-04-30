Jenna Dewan Impressively Dances in 6-Inch Heels to Re-Create ‘Real Housewives’ Scenes for Andy Cohen on ‘WWHL’

Jenna Dewan was spotted late at night in New York City on Tuesday for her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Host Andy Cohen welcomed Dewan onto the stage and played games where the star danced to different clips and talked about parenting in a game of “Never Have I Ever” with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

(L-R): Andy Cohen, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenna Dewan on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Dewan wore an oversized L’Agence neon green suit with nothing underneath the jacket, going for a risque move that paid off big time. For bottoms, the dancer wore matching neon green pants, also with an oversized fit and wide legs that tapered out.

The neon-on-neon look is a bright statement perfect for a talk show appearance. The suit is eye-catching, punchy and surprisingly flattering despite the abrasive color.

Jenna Dewan wears a green neon pantsuit for her appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in NYC. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Dewan wore chunky silver rings and silver droopy earrings with an interesting shape. The silver jewelry is a nice touch, adding a bit of shine here and there. Each piece by itself stands out but all together, the look is cohesive and extremely well done.

Jenna Dewan wears a green neon pantsuit for her appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in NYC. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

While the length of Dewan’s pants eclipsed her shoes, a pair of silver sparkling disco peep-toe shoes on 6-inch heels was seen under the hem when she raised her legs to perform dance moves inspired by scenes from the “Real Housewives” franchises over the years.

The glittery heels had a thick platform, making her look extremely tall and long. The platform is extreme, but it seems like Dewan had no trouble dancing and walking in them. The shoe choice is excellent, popping against the neon green almost immediately.

Jenna Dewan wears a green neon pantsuit for her appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in NYC. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

See more of Dewan’s style through the years.