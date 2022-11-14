Jenna Dewan Shines in Romantic White Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala 2022

Jenna Dewan was one of the many stars attending the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. The event was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 12.

For the occasion, Dewan wore a glittering white dress by Monique Lhuillier. The romantic ensemble featured draping below the bust line, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Jenna Dewan attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Dewan styled the dress with a straightened hairstyle, a classic white manicure, a natural glam makeup look, several diamond rings, and Anita Ko Long Zipper diamond earrings.

To pull in the entire look, Dewan also wore a pair of shiny white pointed-toe ankle-strap sandals. The shoes featured stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches and crystal embellishments all over.

A closer look at Jena Dewan’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Dewan is known for arriving on the red carpet in 5-6 inch stilettos from brands like Stuart Weitzman to Christian Louboutin. However, when she’s running around town doing errands or strolling down the streets on a shopping excursion, Dewan prefers more casual footwear choices from brands like Nike and New Balance.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. Several celebrities showed face including Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey, Anitta, Jenna DeWan and Emma Roberts. The annual fundraising gala was hosted by Paul Mitchell to bring recognition to people that contribute and support the charity like Kim Kardashian who was awarded the “Giving Tree Award.”

PHOTOS: Baby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals