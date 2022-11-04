Jenna Dewan Gets Chicly Sheer in Couture Mermaid Gown & Hidden Heels for amfAR Gala 2022 Los Angeles

Jenna Dewan arrived at the amfAR Los Angeles Gala on Thursday in a Georges Chakra Couture mermaid gown from the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection.

The “Step Up” actress and dancer paired the embellished sheer black gown with Commando hosiery. Atop the bodice, the gown featured an embroidered, plunging neckline and a corset under-layer. Below the waist, the gown’s skirt transitioned with a ruffled silk gazar and feathered train silhouette.

Jenna Dewan attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Getty Images

Dewan accessorized the glistening ensemble with Jacob & Co jewels. Her diamond earrings had a spiraling detail. She wore a nude lip and Cleopatra-blue eyeliner fanning along the bottom lash line.

Dewan took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the amfAR foundation for including her in this year’s amfAR host committee. The foundation’s initiative in raising funds and awareness to HIV/AIDS research marks its 12th consecutive year. The 2021 fete helped raise over $1.7 million.

(L-R) Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Getty Images for amfAR

“I had another amazing evening celebrating the incredible work @amfar has done dedicating time aiming to end the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research. What an honor to be there, an honor to serve on the host committee and always fun to get all dolled up for a great cause,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Notable guests included Hayden Panettiere, who wore a red Saint Laurent blazer dress; Tinashe, who a pink and white ruffled gown; Michelle Rodriguez looked edgy in Jimmy Choo’s “Love” glitter pumps; Kimora Lee Simmons opted for a black floor-length high-low skirt, and Simmons’ daughter Ming Lee Simmons donned a black cutout dress.

