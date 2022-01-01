×
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Parties in Sparkling Jumpsuit on New Year’s Eve

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Lauren Sanchez stunned in this sparkling jumpsuit for a party on New Year’s Eve with mogul boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The American news anchor/media personality wore a black metallic halter-top jumpsuit with several strategically placed cut outs. The jet-setting couple were ringing in the New Year with friends and family in St. Barts.

Bezos was also having his own fashion moment with a patterned button-down shirt, tan slacks with matching belt and a festive pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos ringing in the New Year together in St. Barts on December 31, 2021. Credit: IG: laurenwsanchez
CREDIT: IG: laurenwsanchez

The Emmy Award-winning journalist; who has been dating the Amazon founder since 2019, certainly has a passion for fashion. Whether it’s appearing on the red carpet or jetting around on luxury trips, Sanchez can be seen wearing the most feminine and fashionable ensembles. When it comes to her she has a wide range of tastes; from comfy runners to glittering peep-toe pumps from a wide variety of brands include Nike, Christian Louboutin and more.

2021 LACMA ART+FILM Gala Honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Steven Spielberg. 06 Nov 2021 Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez. Photo credit: Jen Lowery/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA803024_044.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the 2021 LACMA ART+FILM Gala Honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Steven Spielberg on November 6, 2021. Credit: Jen Lowery/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA
Sanchez and beau certainly started off 2022 on a stylish note and we look forward to seeing what ensembles they’ll show up in next.

