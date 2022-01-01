Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Parties in Sparkling Jumpsuit on New Year’s Eve

Lauren Sanchez stunned in this sparkling jumpsuit for a party on New Year’s Eve with mogul boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The American news anchor/media personality wore a black metallic halter-top jumpsuit with several strategically placed cut outs. The jet-setting couple were ringing in the New Year with friends and family in St. Barts.

Bezos was also having his own fashion moment with a patterned button-down shirt, tan slacks with matching belt and a festive pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos ringing in the New Year together in St. Barts on December 31, 2021. Credit: IG: laurenwsanchez CREDIT: IG: laurenwsanchez

The Emmy Award-winning journalist; who has been dating the Amazon founder since 2019, certainly has a passion for fashion. Whether it’s appearing on the red carpet or jetting around on luxury trips, Sanchez can be seen wearing the most feminine and fashionable ensembles. When it comes to her she has a wide range of tastes; from comfy runners to glittering peep-toe pumps from a wide variety of brands include Nike, Christian Louboutin and more.