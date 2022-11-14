Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elevates High-Slit Dress With Sandals to Honor Dolly Parton at National Portrait Gallery Gala

Lauren Sanchez accompanied her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the 2022 National Portrait Gallery Gala. During the event, held in Washington on Nov. 12, the couple presented country music icon Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility award and a $100 million prize to her foundation.

For the occasion, Sanchez donned a black dress with an abstract neckline and a bodice that flared out to a maxi skirt with a mini-train and a high slit. Bezos was also formally dressed in a classic black and white tuxedo suit.

Sanchez completed the gala-ready gown with a pair of classic black ankle-strap sandals that featured a stiletto heel elevating her look by at least 3 inches. Strappy sandals are a go-to choice for Sanchez, who has worn the style in different colors and from different brands at recent red carpet events.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” held at The Culver Studios on Aug. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Related Gwen Stefani Brings A-Game Style in Ripped Jeans & White Pointy Boots To Support Arizona Cardinals With Blake Shelton Tamera Mowry Pops in Pink Accordion Dress & Sparkling Pumps on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elevates Little Black Dress With Shining Diamonds & Hidden Heels

When it comes to footwear, Sanchez can typically be seen wearing a variety of nude, metallic and black high-heeled selections from brands like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she goes for a sportier style wearing sneakers from brands like Nike and Adidas.

The Smithsonian Museum’s National Portrait Gallery Gala, the first to be held since 2019, is an event that honors those who have contributed greatly to the course of American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. Bezos himself received the Portrait of a Nation Award in 2019 and he and Sánchez are currently members of the National Portrait Gallery host committee.

The 2022 Portrait of a Nation honorees included notable figures including chef José Andrés, music executive Clive Davis, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, activist Marian Wright Edelman, healthcare hero Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. and tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Following gala tradition, each honoree’s portrait will be displayed as part of the museum’s “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition from Nov. 10 through October 2023.

PHOTOS: Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Standout Fashion Statements Through the Years