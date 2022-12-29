Lauren Sanchez Coordinates With Jeff Bezos in Cowboy Hats, Vintage Chanel & Luxurious Hiking Boots in Aspen

Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, are spending time together in Aspen, Colo. The couple was photographed during their couple’s vacation this Tuesday.

Sanchez’s look consisted of a white ribbed turtleneck with light gray leggings. She added a vintage red Chanel jacket with gold buttons and zippers to complete her look.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez seen shopping right after lunch at White House Tavern in Aspen. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for accessories, “The View” co-host stacked on a sparkling silver chain pendant necklace and shaded her features with large aviator sunglasses with gradient lenses. Sanchez also carried a brown Hermès Briking bag.

In a selfie posted by Sanchez on her Instagram, the journalist is seen inside a car with Bezos and a friend. The picture revealed that Sanchez added another accessory to her outfit: a tan cowboy hat with faux-feather adornments and a turquoise blue stone.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, and a friend on Sanchez’s Instagram Story on Dec. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

As for footwear, Sanchez slipped into a pair of white Chanel lace-up boots. The style featured a stripe with the label’s name wrapped around her ankle and a mid-calf silhouette.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez seen shopping right after lunch at White House Tavern in Aspen. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

In a similar fashion, Bezos also wore a cowboy hat, but in gray, sans the feathered embellishments. The Amazon founder styled a collared white button-down which he wore layered underneath a cream-colored shearling jacket.

Bezos added a pair of straight-leg jeans to his look and completed it with black leather hiking boots from luxury designer Brunello Cucinelli — the pair retails at $1,595.

Brunello Cucinelli hiking boots in smooth leather CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

When it comes to footwear, Sanchez often wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

Last we saw Sanchez, the news anchor was celebrating her birthday in a sparkling ensemble. The former “Extra” correspondent wore a plunging black minidress, which included a crossed thin panel to create a triangular cutout. Giving the dynamic piece added glitz were multiple round disc accents in varying sizes, lined with triangular crystals to create a geometric starburst effect. Sanchez celebrated her birthday with her children, boyfriend Jeff Bezos, and numerous friends including fellow philanthropist Laura Andreessen.

