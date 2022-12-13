Jean Smart Means Business in White Ralph Lauren Suit & Embellished Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Jean Smart was sharply suited as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Dec. 9. The actress talked about shooting the third season of “Hacks” and working with Brad Pitt on “Babylon.”

The “Mare of Easttown” actress wore a black v-neck blouse which she paired with a white Ralph Lauren suit. The business look featured a blazer with satin buttons along the cuffs. She finished the look with matching high-waisted trousers.

Jean Smart stars on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 9, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

To accessorize, Smart opted for a pair of gold pearl dangle earrings and a set of sparkling multi-toned rings. Smart kept her blond locks swept back away from her face to keep the attention on her glowing makeup that featured a brown eye and a pink lip. The actress worked with hairstylist Robert Vetica and makeup artist Keith Sayer to create her stunning look.

The actress completed her look with a pair of black Manolo Blahnik satin pumps. The pointed-toe heels were decorated with an embellished row of crystals that sat right at the top of the front of the shoe. The pumps brought a slight boost to the look with a stiletto heel that was about an inch tall.

The “Designing Women” star was styled by Micah Schifman who has also worked with Nasim Pedrad, Patricia Clarkson, and Camila Morrone.

The actress will play Elinor St. John in the upcoming drama film “Babylon” alongside Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, and Olivia Wilde. The highly anticipated film set in 1920s Hollywood will be released in theaters on Dec. 23.

