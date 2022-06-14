Jay-Z Sits Courtside With Blue Ivy at NBA Finals in Black Tee, Joggers & Puma Sneakers for Game 5

Jay-Z hit last night’s NBA Finals game with his daughter Blue Ivy by his side.

The Grammy-winning rapper attended the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game on Monday night in San Francisco. While enjoying the game, Jay-Z wore a black T-shirt with a white graphic on the top right corner. He paired the tee with a pair of black jogger pants. He accessorized the look with a gold wristwatch.

Jay-Z at the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA game on June 13. CREDIT: AP

The record executive wore a pair of clean Puma sneakers to finish off the outfit. His shoes featured white uppers, soles and laces with just a few small black details, like the logo on the tongue.

When it comes to shoes, Jay-Z is a renowned shoe collector with a colorful range of sleek styles by Puma, Air Jordan and Reebok. For formal occasions and the red carpet, the star typically swaps the sporty styles for sharp loafers or lace-up brogues from luxury labels including Tom Ford and Santoni.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Blue Ivy wore a black leather jacket over a black graphic tee and black joggers. She wore a pair of black and white Nike Low Dunk “Panda” sneakers and accessorized with large hoop earrings. After the game ended, the two got to meet with a few players near the locker rooms, including the Warriors’ Steph Curry.

This game was Game 5 of the NBA Finals series, which goes to seven games. The Warriors won this one, beating the Celtics 104-94 and taking the 3-2 lead in the series. The next game will take place on Thursday in Boston at 9 p.m. ET.