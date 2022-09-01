Jason Momoa Goes Viral in Fitted Underwear & Thong Sandals With James Corden on ‘Late Late Show’

Jason Momoa and James Corden made a summer montage together, living it up in the sun for a few more days.

The satirical video posted to “The Late Late Show’s” YouTube channel today saw Momoa and Corden discussing how busy they were this summer, explaining that while they couldn’t go back in time, they could make the last few days count. Both parties participated in quintessential summer activities from barbecuing naked to hitting the beach, Momoa dressed in an array of interesting outfits with comfortable and walkable footwear, including white sneakers and thong sandals with underwear.

Corden shared a BTS video of the montage to his Instagram, which received more than 5 million views overnight. They both play TikTok’s Tortilla Challenge trend.

The final video sees the “Game Of Thrones” actor clad in a green tropical short-sleeve button up, which he paired with slouchy multi-pocketed tan cargo shorts and cozy black slides. The talk show host then hopped into a red fake car with Momoa, the pair taking a drive with colorful scarves on their heads and matching teal and yellow long-sleeve shirts.

Jason Momoa joins James Corden on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Wednesday, August 31, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Soon, the Hawaiian native and Corden were riding bikes and sharing tiki drinks in inflatables, Momoa wearing a yellow button down kept open with the same kaki colored cargo shorts. In lieu of the hot weather and constant activity, Momoa wore white slip-on sneakers with rubber soles and a comfortable relaxed fit.

Jason Momoa joins James Corden on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Wednesday, August 31, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

The former “Baywatch” lifeguard was usually clad in a wide variety of tropical shirts and long sleeves left open when he wasn’t wearing funny costumes alongside Corden for the wild skit.

After fishing, twinning multiple crazy outfits, going live on Instagram, and even sight seeing in Paris, the eager duo spun joyously in circles while holding hands in a parking lot before the montage cut to Momoa and Corden in the car again, falling asleep at the wheel. Before long, their car is sailing off a cliff, both parties screaming, the skit ending with them crashing.

Jason Momoa joins James Corden on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Wednesday, August 31, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

