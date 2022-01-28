Jared Leto Gets Funky in ’70s-Inspo Starry Suit and Stacked-Heel Boots for ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jared Leto made a stylish, yet funky appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday. The 50-year-old actor got candid with Corden about his role in “House of Gucci.”

The movie originally hit theaters in November 2021 and features an all-star cast such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons. Leto has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild awards and a Critics’ Choice Award for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in the drama film.

Jared Leto in white and black suit on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday, January 27, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Leto arrived at the talk show in a ’70s-inspired outfit. The “Suicide Squad” actor wore a white and black suit that was complete with stars allover. His suit jacket included slightly pointed shoulder pads and faux leather sleeves. As if that wasn’t enough to make a statement, Leto’s blazer also had a faux fur trim cuff around each of his wrists.

The “Flight Club” star finished off his look with a pair of white patent leather Gucci boots. The sleek silhouette had an almond-shaped toe that featured a solid band across the instep and gold charms. The stylish boots also had a chunky stacked heel.

Jared Leto prior to his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, January 27, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

The Thirty Seconds to Mars musician opted for the same shoe style when he attended the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere in Los Angeles in December. Leto wore a purple velvet jacket with a sheer black top underneath and cherry red flared trousers.

When it comes to fashion, Leto could be considered a stylish savior as he continues to exemplify versatility. He is never one to shy away from risks. Hollywood’s Renaissance man continues to cycle through a lot of memorable style moments from his bleached eyebrows to his iconic Jesus-like locks, rock n’ roll stage style and extravagant Gucci ensembles.

Flip through the gallery to see some of Leto’s bold fashion moments.

Shop white boots for men below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Florsheim Shoes

Buy Now: Duke Bike Toe Zipper Boot, $145.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Dr. Martens 2976 YS, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Motok Chelsea Boot, $1,095.