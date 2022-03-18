Jared Leto Gets Sharp in Shiny Red Gucci Boots & Shimmering Polka Dot Suit at ‘WeCrashed’ Premiere

Jared Leto brought his distinct sense of style to the premiere of Apple’s, “WeCrashed” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Leto was joined by his costar, Anne Hathaway on the blue carpet. The actors portray WeWork co-founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the limited series, which takes a dramatized look inside the successes and failures of the shared workspace startup and the couple’s relationship along the way. The show premieres on AppleTV+ on March 18.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto at the premiere of Apple’s “WeCrashed” in Los Angeles on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Leto was sharply suited for the event. The Golden Globe winner paid homage to his role in “House of Gucci” and donned a black Gucci suit that was adorned with shimmering polka dots. His blazer included pointy shoulders and structured lapels. He paired his jacket with matching pants that had a relaxed fit.

Jared Leto at the premiere of Apple’s “WeCrashed” held at The Academy Museum on March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Jared Leto at the premiere of Apple’s “WeCrashed” held at The Academy Museum on March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

He complemented his ensemble with a white flounce shirt and added black mesh gloves that had the same pattern as his suit. To further elevate the moment, the Thirty Seconds To Mars musician accessorized with black aviator sunglasses.

Jared Leto in red boots at the premiere of Apple’s “WeCrashed” in Los Angeles on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To ground everything, the “Suicide Squad” star slipped into a pair of red patent leather boots. The shoes featured an almond-shaped toe and had a small stacked block heel. His footwear choice easily added a sleek edge to his look

Leto is known for making bold statements on and off the red carpet. Hollywood’s Renaissance man has a personal aesthetic that consists of extravagant and colorful pieces. On the footwear front, you will likely catch him in stacked-heel boots and statement sneakers.

