Jared Leto Goes Wild With Adria Arjona at ‘Morbius’ Premiere in Leopard Coat, Sheer Top and Gold Heels

Jared Leto took a walk on the wild side at his latest red carpet event.

The “House of Gucci” actor attended the premiere of his upcoming film “Morbius” in Mexico City on Thursday night. The Marvel movie, which comes out on April 1, is about Michael Morbius (Leto), a biochemist who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease and accidentally turns himself into a vampire. Leto hit the event wearing a sheer black shirt that he left partially unbuttoned. He added black skinny jeans and yellow sunglasses. He topped it off with a leopard print faux fur coat from Gucci.

Leto at the ‘Morbuis’ premiere on March 10. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Leto added a pair of metallic shoes to his outfit. The 50-year-old donned a pair of shiny gold boots that included buckles across the uppers and a chunky stacked heel. Leto has been known to wear a shoe with a bit of a lift before, towering in a pair of white stacked heel boots at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere last December. Other famous fans of the menswear heels include Kanye West, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber. Men’s heels have been worn for centuries, from David Bowie to King Louis XIV.

Leto and Arjona at the ‘Morbuis’ premiere on March 10. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Leto was joined at the premiere with his co-star, Adria Arjona. She wore a black patent leather dress courtesy of Versace to the event. Her latex dress featured a small cutout in the bodice and chain detailing in the straps. She paired her dress with simple black strappy heels.

