Jared Kushner Lets His Feet Breathe in Thong Sandals Alongside Kids With Ivanka Trump at Beach

Jared Kushner shared a beach day alongside his children with Ivanka Trump, Arabella and Joseph, while in Surfside, Fla., this weekend.

On Sunday, the investor was spotted with his children at the beach in a casual summer outfit. For the occasion, Kushner wore a gray T-shirt with black printed swim shorts. Completing his ensemble was a black tote bag, Patagonia baseball cap, clear watch and dark sunglasses.

Jared Kushner, Joseph and Arabella Kushner walk on the beach in Surfside, Florida on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Kushner opted for a summer-worthy pair of thong sandals. His set featured black hues with pops of orange on their thin triangular straps, as well as thin soles. The set proved easy to slip on and off while at the beach, while also providing easy feet ventilation during the warm weather.

Jared Kushner, Joseph and Arabella Kushner walk on the beach in Surfside, Florida on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

However, the real estate developer also slid into more casual shoes for a family stroll ahead of the beach outing. Following the beach, Kushner slipped on a pair of black shorts with a pair of gray mesh sneakers while walking down the street with his children. His footwear featured rubber soles and a lace-up silhouette, ideal for secure comfort while strolling through beach terrains.

Arabella and Joseph also opted to wear lace-up sneakers while riding on scooters ahead of Kushner.

Jared Kushner, Joseph and Arabella Kushner stroll through their neighborhood in Surfside, Florida on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Jared Kushner, Joseph and Arabella Kushner stroll through their neighborhood in Surfside, Florida on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Kushner opts for styles that are versatile. On a regular basis, the former White House advisor can be seen in leather loafers and lace-up brogues in black and brown hues. Off-duty, he’s also been seen in thin thong sandals and sneakers ranging from mesh athletic to low-top leather styles.

Click Here to Discover Kushner’s wife Ivanka Trump’s top shoe moments in the gallery.