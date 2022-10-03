Janet Jackson Elevates Menswear-Inspired Look With Dramatic Overcoat & Pyramid Heel Loafers at Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Janet Jackson took an edgy approach to sophisticated style while attending the Thom Browne spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3. The legendary musician held court in the front row alongside Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Doja Cat, and Jayden Smith.

Jackson was undeniably a show-stopper at the presentation, putting her own trendy twist on a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “All For You” singer looked chic and sharp in a grey suit and matching dress. Her outfit featured an overcoat that had wide shoulder pads, asymmetrical sleeves, and a slight flare on the hem. Jackson teamed the piece with a double-breasted blazer and pleated dress.

Janet Jackson arrives at the Thom Browne womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 03, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

Completing the award-winning entertainer’s look was a long-sleeve white button-down shirt and grey tie. To take her look up a notch, the “Poetic Justice” actress styled her hair in a massive updo that towered over the top of her head. She also let tapered bangs frame her face and left one long braided strand out.

The details didn’t stop there, for accessories Jackson carried a large patent leather Thom Browne handbag. The purse gave the illusion of a briefcase due to its wide straps and boxy shape.

Janet Jackson attends the Thom Browne womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 03, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

Another eye-catching detail came from her Thom Browne heeled loafers. The silhouette was elevated at the front with a chunky round heel at the front near the toe and had a sculpted pyramid heel at the back. The shoe style also featured stitched lining and thin laces.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

A closer look at Janet Jackson’s heeled loafers at the Thom Browne spring 2023 show in Paris on Oct. 3, 2022. CREDIT: WireImage

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

