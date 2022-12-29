Janet Jackson Gets Stage-Ready Makeover From Sweats & Socks to Tracksuit & Boots

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off a makeover video today to promote her newly announced “Together Again” tour. The singer will be taking the road again next year in a two-month national tour with special guest Ludacris.

The “Poetic Justice” actress first appeared wearing a comfy black tie dye set with a crewneck top and a zip-up sweater and crunched bottom.

The relaxed look featured no jewelry or shoes. Jackson kept it comfy with a simple pair of white ankle socks.

The video follows with a quick transition and comes back with Jackson posing in an all-black ensemble that featured black sweater with matching joggers. The singer then accessorized with two black beaded bracelets.

She completed the look with a pair of black patent leather boots. The sleek silhouette featured an almond toe and a lace-up closure. The boots brought height to the look with a platform sole.

The singer was dressed by Wouri Vice, who also works with other stars like H.E.R.

For both looks, Jackson kept her dark brown hair in a half-up braided style with her glamorous makeup featuring a smokey eye and a mauve lip. The glowing look was created by makeup artist Daniel Kolaric and hairstylist Larry Sims. The beauty duo also worked on Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington and Julia Fox.

Along with her successful singing and acting career, Jackson has generated a title of a fashion icon. Her style has changed throughout the years, but the singer currently has a sophisticated and chic look. Her go-to footwear is usually a sporty sneaker for the casual days and for a red carpet night, she slips into a pair of towering designer shoes like Christian Louboutin or Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: Janet Jackson’s Style Evolution