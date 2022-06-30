Janet Jackson Suits Up in Neon Orange Outfit & Sneakers for Essence Music Festival Concert Rehearsal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Janet Jackson recently gave fans a peek at her pre-concert ritual on Instagram, showing off her bold performance-ready concert look at the same time. In the video, Jackson is seen adjusting her outfit before participating in a prayer circle with her backup dancers and band, all of whom are in coordinating tangerine outfits.

The video appears to be taken during dress rehearsals for Essence Music Festival, which Jackson is set to headline in the coming days. The festival runs from June 30 to July 3, with Jackson performing on July 2.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the 56-year-old pop icon wears a bold orange outfit consisting of flared trousers and a tailored blazer with ruched sleeves. Underneath the blazer, Jackson wears a coordinating orange vest as a shirt, cinching her waist with a multi-buckle corset belt in the same hue. The star also has a matching orange choker around her neck, adding to the monochromatic look.

Breaking up the tangerine theme, Jackson wore white trainers with the look, ensuring she could hit all of her dance marks during rehearsals. The star wore her waist-grazing hair in a crimped high ponytail. Her lock also featured statement braided strands, some of which were blue.

Notably, Jackson wore the same outfit to perform at a concert after the Kentucky Derby in early May, making it her current go-to performance ensemble.

When it comes to footwear preferences, Jackson’s style ranges from slick to sporty. The pop icon often favors sky-high footwear by one of her favorite shoe designers Christian Louboutin no matter the occasion. On the red carpet, Jackson has also been spotted in designer heels from labels like Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin and Versace. For her off-duty looks, Jackson favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers and Nike trainers.

Check out the gallery for Janet Jackson’s style evolution.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100