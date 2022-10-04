Janet Jackson Brings Futuristic Glamour in Punk Rock Boots & Sequin Puffer to Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Janet Jackson made a futuristic fall fashion statement at the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary singer initially arrived with Christian Louboutin and later joined a star-studded front row with other famous faces including Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Connelly.

Just like Louis Vuitton’s new womenswear line, Jackson combined infinitely large and small silhouettes for the occasion. The “Call on Me” musician stepped out in a silver sequin puffer jacket. The outerwear had a dramatic high, puffy collar with billowy sleeves and wide, black cuffs.

(L-R) Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Jackson left the striking overcoat open to show off the padded leather jacket and a black top that she was wearing underneath. She teamed the layered pieces with baggy joggers and strapped a Louis Vuitton handbag across her body.

Related Hilary Duff Channels Preppy Style in Checkered Outfit With Grunge Twists in Combat Boots Sophie Turner Pops in Oversized Blazer Coat with Black & Gold Heels at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show Bella Hadid Adds Y2K Twist to Fall Style with Gingham Coat, Denim Skirt & Leather Boots During Paris Fashion Week

In true fashion form, the award-winning entertainer continued to amp up her look with oversized diamond hoop earrings and several chunky midi rings. For glam, Jackson went with a shimmery smokey eye, a vampy lip and styled her hair in two high ponytails.

Completing Jackson’s look was a pair of black combat boots adding a punk rock energy to the outfit. Far from the typical silhouette, the boots featured noticeable silver metal chains on the tongue and had a stacked, square outsole with a rigged sole for greater traction.

A closer look at Janet Jackson’s boots at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2022. CREDIT: WireImage

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

PHOTOS: Discover Jackson’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.