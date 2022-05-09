Janet Jackson Gets Fiery in Neon Orange Suit & Sneakers for Kentucky Derby Weekend Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Janet Jackson radiated in bright orange for her performance after the Kentucky Derby last night.

The 55-year-old meant business as she stepped onto the stage in a sleek suit set with a performance-ready athletic twist complete with sneakers. The star slipped into a jumpsuit with a fitted V-neck top that ran into baggy wide-leg trousers and was polished off with a silver-buckled belt. The look was given high fashion flair with a cropped blazer jacket that had dramatic ruched sleeves and long structured cuffs.

Jackson accessorized with a matching orange choker necklace. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer prioritized comfort for her performance and slipped into a pair of white lace-up sneakers. Jackson performed with R&B group, New Edition.

This was not the only fashion statement that received attention this weekend. Danneilynn Birkhead, daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith, paid homage to the singer’s style on the eve of the derby. The 15-year-old attended the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Friday in almost the exact same outfit that Jackson wore to the even in 2003.

Birkhead wore a black suit and tie with a maroon flower brooch, a collared white shirt and a flat cap. She also wore the statement feature of Jackson’s 19-year-old look, a large leather corset-style belt with different shaped cutouts

Larry posted a photo with his daughter at the event with the caption: “Off to the Barnstable-Brown Gala with Dannielynn. Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala. It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity.

