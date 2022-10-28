Janet Jackson Amps Up Chocolate Jumpsuit With Dramatic Cape, Sky-High Bun & Invisible Heels at ‘Forever Valentino’ Exhibition

Janet Jackson made quite the fashion statement at the opening of “Forever Valentino” at M7 in Doha, Qatar today. The exhibition pays homage to its founder Valentino Garavani and its still unfolding heritage of Haute Couture excellence.

Jackson was certainly dressed to impress for the event, posing on the red carpet in a full Valentino ensemble complete with heels from the label’s spring 2023 Unboxing collection. The pop icon’s look consisted of a chocolate brown jumpsuit. The silhouette was far from simple as it included a long, dramatic cape that draped from her shoulder and created a pleated train.

Janet Jackson arrives at the opening of “Forever Valentino”, a major perspective exhibition that pays homage to its founder Valentino Garavani and its still-unfolding heritage of Haute Couture excellence, at M7 on October 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mai

The one-piece garment also fell delicately off one shoulder and fitted cuffs on the sleeves and a slight flare on the pants leg. To amp up her look, the “All For You” singer accessorized with small rectangle earrings, a statement necklace and carried her essentials in a gold clutch.

Adding more drama to her look, Jackson braided the front of her hair in stitch braids and pulled the rest up to create a high bun. For glam, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral pout.

Janet Jackson attends the opening of “Forever Valentino”, a major perspective exhibition that pays homage to its founder Valentino Garavani and its still-unfolding heritage of Haute Couture excellence, at M7 on October 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mai

When it comes to shoes, Jackson’s style ranges from slick to sporty. The multi-hyphenate entertainer favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin for all occasions, featuring platform sandals, boots and pointed-toe pumps. She’s also been spotted in heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, Versace.

