Janet Jackson Wows in Black Coat with Feathers & Towering Platforms at the Emerge Gala Dinner

Dressed in all black, Janet Jackson attended the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction hosted by Naomi Campbell. The event, which was held yesterday at the QF Ceremonial Court in Doha, Qatar, saw Jackson playing with oversized silhouettes once again, pairing her outfit with a platform shoe.

Jackson’s outfit consisted of a black oversized jacket reminiscent of a blazer with a faux-feather trim running along the angular lapel, trailing up her and around the collar. The “Any Time, Any Place” singer’ outerwear was layered overtop straight leg trousers that barely peek out from under the feathered coat.

Janet Jackson attends the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction at the QF Ceremonial Court on October 28, 2022 at Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for EME

Jackson wore diamond-encrusted cuffs and rings from Bulgari, adding a bit of bling to her one-toned ensemble.

While her shoes weren’t fully visible thanks to the eclipsing hem of her trousers, Jackson was wearing pointed-toe platform heel, a style she is quite fond of.

Fitted with sky-high uppers and a teetering construction, platforms like these are perfect to take an outfit to new heights. Jackson sports them like a seasoned professional, modeling them confidently with every step she took.

Jackson’s shoe style often ranges from slick to sporty. The star usually favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin on and off stage, featuring platform sandals, boots, and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in sleek heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, and Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers, and Nike sneakers.

The Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction hosted by International supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell in partnership with Sotheby’s is held to recognize and reward young creative and business talents from emerging regions, with a focus on Africa, The Diaspora and developing communities around the world.

