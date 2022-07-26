Janet Jackson Slays the Stage In Dramatic Neon Orange Pants & Sneakers at Cincinnati Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Janet Jackson slayed the stage at the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival held at the Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati over the weekend. After a 2-year hiatus, the event returned in a big way and also featured special performances by Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox and The O’Jays.

Jackson took a vibrant approach to monochromatic style to perform during the final night of the Cincinnati Music Festival. The legendary singer uploaded a quick clip from her performance on Instagram. She simply captioned the post, “I LUV you Cincy” followed by a few kissing emojis.

The award-winning musician appeared onstage in a full neon orange ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a cropped jacket, which she wore a tiny vest. The outerwear had ruched sleeves with wide lapels and a curved hemline. Jackson completed her look with high-waist wide-leg pants. To take a look up a notch, she accessorized with a light orange hat that featured a dramatic crown. The accessory covered her long lustrous half up, half down hairstyle that was also adorned with micro braids.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Poetic Justice” star rounded out her look with a pair of fresh white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Related Ciara Impressively Dips, Pops & Dances the 'Buss Down' in Chic Fringed Shorts & Versatile Sneakers Disney and Givenchy Celebrate Love & Loyalty in 101 Dalmatians Capsule Collection With Playful Pieces & Trendy Footwear 7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese's & Red Bull

When it comes to shoes, Jason’s style ranges from slick to sporty. The multi-hyphenate entertainer favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin for all occasions, featuring platform sandals, boots and pointed-toe pumps. She’s also been spotted in heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, Versace.

Slip into a pair of sleek sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Reebok Club MEMT Casual Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $75.

PHOTOS: Discover Jackson’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.