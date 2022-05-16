Janet Jackson Mares Rare Appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in Suit, Skirt & Top Hat

Janet Jackson presents the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Janet Jackson hit the stage on Sunday night to present fellow iconic singer Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The 56-year-old “All for You” hitmaker opted for a head-turning Thom Browne look for the special occasion, sporting a chic black suit complete with a cropped blazer, white shirt, and tie, and a long flared skirt. Jackson, who received the Billboard Icon Award herself in 2018, also wore lace-up boots featuring a block platform sole by the designer and a retro-inspired top hat, which pulled the ensemble together effortlessly.

Janet Jackson wearing a Thom Browne suit and top hat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

A closer look at Janet Jackson on stage wearing black lace-up Thom Browne boots featuring a block platform sole. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Other performers tonight include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott.

Scroll through for more celebs on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.