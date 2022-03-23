Janelle Monae, Lily Collins and Rachel Brosnahan Give Tuxedo Inspiration Glamorous Twists at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Ralph Lauren attracted a boldface roster of names for the debut of its fall 2022 collection on Tuesday in New York at the Museum of Modern Art.

Among those who held court on the front row, Janelle Monae, Lily Collins and Rachel Brosnahan arrived in tuxedo-inspired looks.

Janelle Monáe at Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 fashion show on March 22, 2022 in NY. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Standing out from the palette of black and white, Monae accessorized her outfit with a bright yellow fuzzy stole over a long black coat. The ensemble was complete with black high-waisted trousers, a white tuxedo shirt and a tie with a floral knot. For footwear, the singer stood tall in black patent leather platform sandals on block heels.

Lily Collins at Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 fashion show on March 22, 2022 in NY. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Collins embraced nods to traditional menswear silhouettes in a black double breasted blazer and matching trousers with a white tuxedo shirt and bowtie. Pointy pumps with mesh uppers completed the look.

Rachel Brosnahan at Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 fashion show on March 22, 2022 in NY. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Meanwhile, Brosnahan sparkled in head-to-toe black with a plunging sequined top, a blazer draped over her shoulders, trousers and pointy pumps.

The entertainers were joined by Jessica Chastain in a sequined floor-length black dress, Zoey Deutch, who popped in pink suit with flared trousers and pointy black pumps, and Angus Cloud, who brought plenty of color in a graphic jacket, gray trousers and black boots. Other guests included NYC mayor Eric Adams, Anna Wintour, Henry Golding and Evan Mock.

See more celebrity arrivals at Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 fashion show.