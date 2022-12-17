Janelle Monae Gets Whimsical in Striped Blue Blazer, Mary Janes & Dog-Shaped Bag at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery’ London Photocall

Janelle Monáe attended the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” photocall at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station today in London. Joined by her “Glass Onion” co-star Kate Hudson, Monáe wore a full Thom Browne ensemble and strappy black sandal heels.

Janelle Monae attends a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

Monáe’s look consisted of a white and blue striped blazer jacket which she wore overtop a crisp white button down. On bottom, the rapper wore an asymmetrical maxi skirt in grey, blue, and white with light and dark blue stripes running vertically down the front.

Overtop her shoulders, Monae layered up in a matching plaid jacket, giving the hitmaker’s ensemble a boxy appearance. The star finished things off with a smart plaid bowler hat and carried a dog-shaped bag, also by Thom Browne.

Related Kate Hudson Suits Up in Feathery Blazer Dress & Burgundy Boots at 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' London Photocall Kate Hudson Amps Up Power Suit With Sleek Turtleneck & Invisible Heels at BAFTA's 'A Life in Pictures' Event Janelle Monae Goes Goth in Alexandre Vauthier With Ruched Boots at 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Paris Premiere

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae attend a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

Stepping with style, the “I Like That” songstress strapped on black pointed toe Mary Janes with white tips followed by foot climbing thick crisscrossed straps. The 3 to 4 inch block heels worn offered the “Moonlight” actress a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette.

The shoe, along with its neutral less embellished counterparts, are a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility, Monáe included.

Janelle Monae attends a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” features an incredible cast of characters including Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe. The story follows a tech billionaire named Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig, is put on the case. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 23.

PHOTOS: Discover Monae’s top style statements over the years in the gallery.