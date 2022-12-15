Janelle Monae Suits Up in Blazer Cape & Knee-High Boots at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ SAG-AFTRA Screening

Janelle Monáe took to the stage at the screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center yesterday in New York. Monáe spoke about the film in a sharply tailored outfit with sleek boots.

Monáe wore a blazer cape atop of a crisp white collar with a black tie. The jacket was made of gray tweed with a thick wool texture. On bottom, the “Hidden Figures” actress wore black skintight pants. Monáe finished off the look with a leather beret and silver earrings.

Janelle Monáe attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening and Q&A of “Glass Onion” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Dec. 14, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, Monáe sported black boots in a knee-high style with pointed toes that transitioned into block heels ranging around 3 to 4 inches in height. The all-black boots further streamline the performer’s silhouette thanks to the angular arch along with the elongated toes.

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” features an incredible cast of characters including Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe. The story follows a tech billionaire named Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig, is put on the case. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 23.

