Janelle Monáe Brings the Drama in Plunging Feathery Dress & Hidden Heels to ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Janelle Monáe turned heads as she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The actress stars alongside Kate Hudson and Ethan Hawke in the new mystery film that will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Monáe wore a striking Elie Saab gown for the occasion. The dress started off with a black velvet cutout top with a plunging neckline and cascaded into a dramatic flared skirt that was decorated with black and red feathers. The gown was finished with light sequins along the bottom of the gown. This daring ensemble is from Saab’s fall 2023 collection.

anelle Monáe attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

As for accessories, Monáe opted for silver-toned diamond jewelry with a set of rings and a pair of studs. To bring out the bright hues of her gown, she added a red clutch to the look.

Monáe’s hair brought homage to the 1940s with a victory rolls style. Her minimal makeup featured winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

The actress’ footwear is completely hidden by her floor-length gown. However, Monáe most likely wore a pair of classic red or black pointed-toe pumps to elevate her outfit. She usually gravitates towards glamorous footwear for red carpet events like heeled sandals or platforms from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin.

Monáe was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn who also works with Jurnee Smollett, Christina Ricci, and Rachel Brosnahan.

The actress is known for bringing dramatic ensembles to special occasions. She has been seen in everything from distressed knit sweaters to oversized headpieces on the red carpet. She tends to work with luxury brands like Christian Siriano, Robert Wun, and Thom Browne for her show-stopping looks. When she’s not bringing a noteworthy look to an event, she’s usually seen lounging in Oxford loafers, Converse, or L.A.M.B. sneakers.

