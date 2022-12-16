Janelle Monae Goes Goth in Alexandre Vauthier With Ruched Boots at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Paris Premiere

Janelle Monáe brought gothic style to the French premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at La Cinematheque in Paris on Dec. 15. The actress plays Helen Brand in the new mystery film that was released in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae attend the “Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Janelle Monae attends the “Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Related Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi Olivia Wilde Puts Trendy Twist on Tuxedo Jacket With Sheer Ruffled Skirt & Sandals at 'Babylon' Premiere Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at 'Babylon' Premiere

The actress completed the look with a pair of black knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots. The pointed-toe heels had a ruched design that cascaded all the way up the sleeve meeting at the center lining. The satin boots added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was almost 4 inches tall. The shoes are a part of the designer’s Stuart collection.

Monáe was dressed by stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn who has also put looks together for Jurnee Smollett, Christina Ricci, and Rachel Brosnahan.

Janelle Monae attends the “Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Monáe is known for bringing dramatic ensembles to special occasions. She has been seen in everything from distressed knit sweaters to oversized headpieces on the red carpet. The actress tends to work with luxury brands like Christian Siriano, Robert Wun, and Thom Browne for her show-stopping looks. When she’s not bringing a noteworthy look to an event, she’s usually seen lounging in Oxford loafers, Converse, or L.A.M.B. sneakers.

PHOTOS: Janelle Monae’s Best Androgynous Looks