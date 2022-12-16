×
Janelle Monae Goes Goth in Alexandre Vauthier With Ruched Boots at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Paris Premiere

By Melody Rivera
“Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Premiere At La Cinematheque In Paris
Janelle Monáe brought gothic style to the French premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at La Cinematheque in Paris on Dec. 15. The actress plays Helen Brand in the new mystery film that was released in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Monáe wore a black long-sleeve turtleneck top which she paired with a matching velvet high-waisted slit skirt. Both pieces were from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 couture collection, which was inspired by the ’80s and the gothic scene. 
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae attend the "Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" - premiere at La Cinematheque on December 15, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae attend the “Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, Monáe opted for an assortment of silver-toned rings and dangle earrings. The “I Like That” singer kept her honey blond hair slicked back in a high bun with a side swept bang laying on her face bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and deep purple lip.

Janelle Monae attends the "Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Janelle Monae attends the “Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress completed the look with a pair of black knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots. The pointed-toe heels had a ruched design that cascaded all the way up the sleeve meeting at the center lining. The satin boots added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was almost 4 inches tall. The shoes are a part of the designer’s Stuart collection.

Monáe was dressed by stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn who has also put looks together for Jurnee Smollett, Christina Ricci, and Rachel Brosnahan.

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 15: Janelle Monae attends the "Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" - premiere at La Cinematheque on December 15, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Janelle Monae attends the “Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Monáe is known for bringing dramatic ensembles to special occasions. She has been seen in everything from distressed knit sweaters to oversized headpieces on the red carpet. The actress tends to work with luxury brands like Christian Siriano, Robert Wun, and Thom Browne for her show-stopping looks. When she’s not bringing a noteworthy look to an event, she’s usually seen lounging in Oxford loafers, Converse, or L.A.M.B. sneakers.

