Janelle Monae Celebrates Pride in Edgy Crop Top & Checkerboard Skirt at WeHo Parade

To kick off Pride Month in West Hollywood, Janelle Monae led a celebration-filled with floats and fierce fashion.

Janelle Monae was seen leading Pride Parade as Grand Marshall in West Hollywood. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The nonbinary star was perfect to headline the magical Pride parade on Sunday, where stars like Cardi B, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Jojo Siwa joined in the revelry.

Love and acceptance filled the air, the palpable excitement thanks to the performance by Monae. The star wore a cropped top with long sleeves. The singer wore silver dangly pasties under the sheer shirt, adding some sparkle and excitement to the look. Around Monae’s waist was a black strap, seemingly from her crop top.

For bottoms, the “Make Me Feel” star wore a white and black checkered high-waisted skirt that matched the black and white chunky chain around her neck.

The singer finished off the look with a crystal-studded black leather choker and a black captain’s hat with a black and white checkerboard pattern made of crystals running around the circumference of the large headwear.

In Pride fashion, the singer wore sparkling makeup under her eye with some face paint, falling back on a smokey eye base and a bold red lip for good measure.

Janelle Monae was seen leading Pride Parade as Grand Marshall in West Hollywood. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Although the star’s shoes were not in the frame, it might be safe to assume that comfort was her prerogative, especially when participating in a long parade. Black combat boots would play off of that militaristic-looking hat while providing something more comfortable than standing in heels all day long. Combat boots come in many colors but a traditional black boot or a boot in white could also enhance the outfit.