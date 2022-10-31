Janelle Monáe Transforms Into the Alien Diva from ‘The Fifth Element’ with Impressive Floor-Length Tentacles & Latex Skirt for Halloween

Janelle Monáe was in her “element” for Halloween this year. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer joined a host of celebrities to show off her look.

Monáe uploaded two videos on Instagram, which see her dressed in her Diva Plavalaguna costume — complete with blue skin and head-to-toe tentacles — from the cult classic film “The Fifth Element” starring Bruce Willis, Chris Tucker, and Milla Jovovich.

The “Hidden Figures” actress also wore a skintight latex top. The turtleneck top had long fitted sleeves with black cuffs and a curved hemline. Monáe teamed the garment with a long skirt that was curled up on the ends.

“DIVA P L A V A L A G U N A Just warming up & singing an obvious fav,” the multi-hyphenate entertainer captioned the post.

Monáe and her costume soon became the topic of conversation on social media with fans reminiscing over the film and, of course, the unique vocal stylings of the Diva Plavalaguna.

“The Fifth Element” follows Korben Dallas, played by Bruce Willis and he’s made to work with the titular fifth element, Leeloo played by Milla Jovovich to recover the four stones that represent the four other elements that can stop a great evil that is threatening Earth. Along the way, they meet Diva Plavalaguna, an alien opera singer who has blue skin and an array of tentacles, who is guarding the stones. The character represents the unique feel of “The Fifth Element”, as her singing performance makes up one of the most memorable scenes of the film.

