Janelle Monáe Brings Whimsical Flair in Black & White Dress With Puppy Bag & Alphabet Block Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

Janelle Monáe arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a whimsical black and white outfit designed by Thom Browne.

Monáe emerged on the carpet in a layered outfit fresh off the spring 2023 runway from the luxury American fashion brand. The highlight of the look was the floor-length harem-structured blazer designed with large gold buttons and a contrasting white outline, accompanied by a train. The ensemble also featured a tulle around the neck.

Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her arm, she donned a bedazzled black purse in the shape of a dog, affectionately named Hector Browne, which was also designed by Thom Browne. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress selected matching black and white jewelry from Parisian fine jeweler Rainbow K.

Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer opted for an iconic pair of brogue lace-up booties decorated with an alphabet block heel that spelled out New York. Monáe slipped on knee-high varsity socks to complete her outfit.

Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals