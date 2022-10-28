×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jane Fonda Exudes Elegance in Embellished Jacket & Pumps at the WIF Honors 2022

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
WIF Honors Sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s Style Over the Years
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s Style Over the Years
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s Style Over the Years
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s Style Over the Years
View Gallery 12 Images

Jane Fonda elegantly dressed for the 2022 WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles yesterday. The award honors women who use their prominence in the industry to eradicate change and shed light on significant issues. Fonda awarded The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award to Michaela Coel onstage during the event.

The “Grace and Frankie” star wore a black embellished button-up jacket. The lengthy piece seemed to have sparkling fabric with satin buttons. She paired the lengthy top with black flare pants.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jane Fonda attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF (Women in Film))
Jane Fonda attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala on Oct. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

To accessorize, Fonda kept it simple with a classic pair of sparkling silver-toned diamond hoops.

The actress’ footwear matched the black ensemble. She slipped on black pumps that featured a heel of 2 to 3-inches, slightly elevating her outfit. The shoes featured a metallic gold thin sole. Fonda usually slips on a similar pair of solid booties with a small chunky heel.

Related

Selena Gomez Goes Wild in Leopard Pajama-Inspired Blouse & Leather Slides on 'Kelly Clarkson'

Janet Jackson Amps Up Chocolate Jumpsuit With Dramatic Cape, Sky-High Bun & Invisible Heels at 'Forever Valentino' Exhibition

Viola Davis Suits Up in Colorful Striped Blazer & Vibrant Orange Pumps at the WIF Honors Gala 2022

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jane Fonda speaks onstage during the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF (Women in Film))
Jane Fonda attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala on Oct. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

Fonda kept her salt and pepper bob in a blowout style with her makeup sporting a smokey eye and a bold red lip.

The actress has continued to be a familiar face in the fashion industry. She is always sporting a business chic look. Fonda recently collaborated with H&M to create an activewear line. The collection was inspired by Fonda’s 80s style with her aerobic videos.

The 2022 WIF Honors celebrated outstanding women who are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better. This year’s theme was “Trailblazers of the New Normal” to celebrate the women who have transformed the entertainment industry. The event was supported by sponsors Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus, and STARZ. The event is held annually to support WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity throughout the industry. This year’s honorees include Quinta Brunson, Lili Reinhart, and Hannah Einbinder.

PHOTOS: Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda’s BFF Style 

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad