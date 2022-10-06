Jane Fonda Goes Business-Chic in Grey Suit & Chelsea Boots at Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Jane Fonda spoke at the Pennsylvania Conference For Women today at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The beloved actress spoke alongside businesswoman Aminatou Sow and comedian and Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin.

Fonda was clad in a suit and sturdy shoes. The suit consisted of a grey belted plaid blazer over a long sleeve white shirt. Along with the blazer and shirt combo, the “9-5” actress wore darker grey slacks with a bell bottom hem that flared out over her footwear. Fonda dressed up her ensemble with stacked beaded bracelets, a watch, and dangling gold earrings.

Jane Fonda in conversation with Aminatou Sow and Lily Tomlin also joined the conversation virtually at Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the applauded activist zipped herself into dark grey suede Chelsea-style boots with sturdy black block heels. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

A woman of endless style, Fonda recently collaborated with the likes of H&M to create an activewear line that had to world up and moving in just like the early ’80s. The collection was inspired by Fonda’s rule over the ’80s with her entertaining aerobic videos in colorful athletic wear and has been making millions get up and move for over 40 years since she released her first guided workout video. The sentiment made Fonda the most qualified to be the face of the dynamic collection.

