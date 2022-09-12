Jamie Lynn Spears Poses in Silk Pajamas & ‘Embarrassing’ Feathered Sandals to Celebrate Her Daughter’s Homecoming Weekend

Jamie Lynn Spears is a proud mom in stylish PJs.

The “Zoey 101” star shared a sweet moment with her eldest daughter, Maddie, to her Instagram account this weekend. Spears revealed that Maddie, whom she shares from a previous relationship with Casey Aldridge, was celebrating her homecoming weekend, and she almost missed the opportunity to support her daughter.

“When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya load up the toddler, drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend. Nothing else I’d rather do & Nowhere else I’d rather be,” Spears captioned. She is also the mom of 4-year-old Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Wolf.

The set of pictures sees Spears wearing a silk pajama shirt, a denim hat, and white feathered square-toe heels adding a touch of glamour to her casual look. “I really wanted Maddie to wear these fluffy shoes with her HC dress and she wasn’t into it, which is when I decided to embarrass her a bit and where them while we took their pics because I’m petty,” Spears said of her shoes in an Instagram Story photo.

For homecoming, the 14-year-old girl wore a sparkling purple mini dress and white ankle strap sandals. She also added a floral arrangement as a bracelet, following the homecoming tradition.

When it comes to footwear, Spears’ styles have remained consistent over the years. She is often seen wearing athletic sneakers, suede boots and thong sandals. As for red carpet style, she usually wears pumps, strappy and ankle trap sandals. Regards her fashion, Spears has a penchant for silhouettes like flowy skirts, edgy denim cutoffs, slouchy hoodies, easy t-shirts. As for shoes, she usually wears pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers that help to complete her getups.

PHOTOS: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Breezy Boho Style Over the Years