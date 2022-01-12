Jamie Lynn Is All Business in a Cream Pantsuit & White and Gold Sandals for ‘Good Morning America’

Jamie Lynn Spears and Juju Chang sit down for an interview on Jan. 10, 2022.

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks up in a polished look for Good Morning America on Wednesday.

The “Zoey 101” star was on the talk show to promote her new book “Things I Should Have Said,” where she also addressed things about her family and her sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship. In the interview, Spears states that she tried to help her sister to the best of her abilities, pertaining to her conservatorship, and that she doesn’t understand why they’re in the position that they’re in now.

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her,” she said.



Her book talks about how she finally gained the strength and courage to speak up on what she knows to be true while also advocating for herself.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Juju Chang sit down for an interview for “Good Morning America” on Jan. 10, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

For her ensemble, she chose to wear a sleek cream-colored pantsuit that had a slight baggy and loose fit.

When it came down to the shoes, Spears opted for a pair of white sandals that featured a chic gold heel and a matching chain-link ankle strap.

Spears has a trendy fashion aesthetic that prompts her to wear styles like slinky dresses, loose tailoring, dashing outerwear and casual loungewear. Also, she has a penchant for silhouettes like flowy skirts, edgy denim cutoffs, slouchy hoodies, easy t-shirts and cozy flannels. As for shoes, she usually wears pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers that help to complete her getups.

When on red carpets, Spears wears beautiful dresses of all varieties that feature glitzy prints and interesting fits that feel current with the times.

