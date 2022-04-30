Jamie-Lynn Sigler Channels ’90s Grunge on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler hit the New York media circuit on April 27, taking time to swing by the “Watch What Happens Live” studio in New York for a chat with host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Jenna Dewan.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

For the appearance, the 40-year-old actress channeled ’90s grunge via her choice outfit, mixing the look with some show-stopping beaded accessories. If that sounds like a troublesome style mix, watch Sigler somehow make it work.

For the show, Sigler wore a simple empire-waist black dress with a slight plaid pattern on the top portion. The skirt was slightly bunched at the waist, flowing down to the star’s ankles. The piece was slightly reminiscent of popular ’90s grunge dresses, though the ankle-sweeping skirt helped elevate the look for late night. As for footwear, the “Sopranos” star paired the look with heeled black boots.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, left, with Jenna Dewan on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

While the look was relatively simple, Sigler amped things up with accessories — namely, her choice of earrings. The star wore massive beaded earrings for the appearance, slicking back her wavy hair to put all the attention on the chandelier accessories. For her glam, Sigler went with a dark-rimmed eye and nude lips, giving some attention to blushing her cheeks.

(L-R) Andy Cohen, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jenna Dewan on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Sigler sat alongside Dewan, who wore a daring neon green suit for the occasion. The two talked with host Andy Cohen about the realities of parenting, while Sigler took some time to give her thoughts on the latest “Real Housewives of Orange County” drama. Sigler’s latest project, the TV series “Big Sky” on ABC, is currently in its second season, with the finale premiering on May 19.



